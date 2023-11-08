Detroit Lions have a new starting 5 on their offensive line

The Detroit Lions offensive lineup has seen a strategic shift with Graham Glasgow stepping up as the new full-time starting right guard, taking over from Halapoulivaati Vaitai. On Wednesday, Dan Campbell confirmed the change, signaling confidence in Glasgow's versatility and productivity.

A New Sheriff In Town

Having proven his mettle at left guard, center, and right guard, Glasgow brings a reliable and versatile strength to the Lions' front.

“Yeah, I think so. I think that’s fair,” Campbell responded. “We’re always assessing Big V, and (Vaitai) is still working at it. But Graham has been productive for us, and he’s been productive at three different spots — left guard, center and certainly right guard before that. So he’s been a big asset for us. That was a good signing for us to get, and fortunate to have him. He’s a steady, reliable piece for us.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Maneuvering the Pride

The Lions have made a smart decision by making Graham Glasgow their new right guard. This isn't just switching out one player for another; it's a smart move to make the team stronger and more flexible. As the Lions play more games this season, Glasgow's job will be really important for protecting their game plans and helping the team stand out in the NFL.