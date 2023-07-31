Graham Glasgow explains why he is having ‘more fun’ than usual at Training Camp

Returning to the Detroit Lions this season, Graham Glasgow brings with him a blend of nostalgia, camaraderie, and ambition. The seasoned guard, who initially sought other pastures due to financial constraints, is enjoying his second tenure with the Lions. Glasgow credits his decision to return to the team to the allure of being part of a talented roster and reuniting with his old mates.

Graham Glasgow explains why he returned to Detroit Lions

Glasgow's career has been a mixed bag of triumphs and trials. Despite nearing the twilight of his career, Glasgow's joy in returning to the Lions is evident. He attributes this not just to his personal growth, but also to the team dynamics.

“I actually approach it like this is a lot more fun,” Glasgow said. “I don’t know why, but like it’s probably just 'cause — I’m out here and I’m competing and doing whatever I can, but at the same time I think it’s — I don’t know, it just seems more fun.”

“I think it’s just more along the lines of, you’ve made money and you can come in here and like — I’m not saying that, like, that changes the mentality of things, but I feel like there’s a lot less pressure in that regard and you can come in here and focus on getting better without having a lot of anxiety about it,” Glasgow said. “I don’t think it’s along the lines of like a retirement thing, but I think it’s just more like — 'cause camp still sucks. I don’t think anybody’ll tell you camp is fun. I mean, a coach will tell you it’s fun, but it’s long days, hard practices, hot. Mainly humid; forgot how humid it was here.

“But at the same time I’m also having fun just 'cause I’m around guys who I really enjoy being around, and I think that’s also another part of it. I think it’s just I’m in the best place I can possibly be right now, and I’m really happy about it and I’m out there trying to do what I can.”

Key Points

Glasgow rejoined the Lions due to his desire to play with his former teammates and be part of a promising team.

Glasgow acknowledges that his approach to the game is now more enjoyable and less stressful.

In his previous stint with the Lions, he had made it to the playoffs, and his time with the Denver Broncos was marked by disappointments.

Despite nearing the end of his career, Glasgow is enthusiastic about his return to the Lions and credits this to his personal growth and the positive team dynamics.

Bottom Line – A Glasgow Reunion

Graham Glasgow's return to the Lions signifies more than just a roster addition. It's a tale of camaraderie, a testament to the allure of team spirit, and a potential harbinger of a successful season. As Glasgow puts it, he is “in the best place” he could possibly be, and his optimism could inspire the team and fans alike. His story underscores that sometimes, the journey home can indeed be rewarding, both personally and professionally. A powerful lesson, whether in sports or life.