Detroit Lions have pre-draft meeting with WR Kadarius Toney

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions have had a pre-draft meeting with wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney, who played his college ball at Florida, is thought by some to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Personally, I think he could slide to the 2nd Round as I have about seven other receivers ranked ahead of him.

In 2020, Toney caught 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns.

