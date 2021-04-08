Detroit Lions have pre-draft meeting with WR Kadarius Toney

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions have had a pre-draft meeting with wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be busy leading up to the draft. He's had productive Zoom calls with the #Cardinals and #Lions, and he's got meetings with #WashingtonFootball, #49ers and #Jaguars coming up. A first-round option for teams looking for playmaking. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2021

Toney, who played his college ball at Florida, is thought by some to be a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Personally, I think he could slide to the 2nd Round as I have about seven other receivers ranked ahead of him.

In 2020, Toney caught 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns.