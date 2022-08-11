2 games into the season following their NFL Championship Game win in 1957, the Detroit Lions decided to trade their starting quarterback Bobby Layne to the Pittsburgh Steelers for QB Earl Morrall and a couple of draft picks. When he learned he was traded, Layne was not happy and supposedly said the Lions would not win another championship for 50 years. That, Lions fans, was the start of the Curse of Bobby Layne.

50 years passed by without the Lions ever winning another championship (now called the Super Bowl), but it seems like the curse is still alive and well.

But have the Lions already reversed the Curse of Bobby Layne?

Detroit Lions have reversed the Curse of Bobby Layne

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and by doing so, they have reversed the Curse of Bobby Layne!

While going down a Twitter rabbit hole, I came across a tweet from Oct. 15, 2020 that was tweeted by @FrediThePizzaman.

The tweet asked the following question:

“Bobby Layne from Highland Park, TX once said when the Detroit Lions traded him “you, the Lions won’t win for 50 years” so if we traded Matthew Stafford, also from Highland Park, TX – the jinx would be reversed?”

I truly believe that Fredi (who just so happens to make the best pizza on the planet), is on to something here.

By trading Stafford, who is from the same city as Layne, I believe the curse has been reversed and the Lions can now move forward and finally win a Super Bowl!

Nation, do you think that trading Matthew Stafford has reversed the Curse of Bobby Layne? Time will tell but let’s think positive!

