Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell reveals type of player he’s looking for at Reese’s Senior Bowl [Video]

The Detroit Lions coaching staff is down in Mobile, Alabama as they are coaching the American team in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

One advantage the Lions coaching staff has in coaching in this year’s Senior Bowl is that they get a chance to see a ton of NFL Draft prospects up close throughout the week of practices.

On Thursday, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell revealed the qualities he is looking for in a player.

“You are looking for these guys that have a little bit of a bite back to them,” Campbell said. “They have a little resiliency. Like, you see some of these guys, how do they handle adversity?”

“If they mess something up, how do they respond?” Campbell told Pelissero. “Do they go in the tank? Do they snap back? Are they willing to… if they don’t like something, are they willing to stand up for themselves?”