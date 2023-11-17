Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell comments on Texas A&M rumors

The sports world recently buzzed with speculation as rumors emerged that Texas A&M might be eyeing Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as their next head coach. This comes in the wake of Texas A&M firing their previous head coach and looking for a new leader for their program. On Friday, Campbell spoke to the media and he was asked if the Aggies have reached out to him.

Dan Campbell's Ties to Texas A&M and His Response

Dan Campbell, an alumnus of Texas A&M, was naturally a name that came up in the rumor mill. When asked about any contact from Texas A&M, Campbell responded with the following:

“Maybe, but that’s all good,” Campbell said. “That's my alma mater. I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them.”

The Lions' Impressive Run Under Campbell

Under Campbell's leadership, the Lions have soared to a 7-2 record so far in the 2023 season, positioning them as one of the top teams in the NFC. Their performance has not only turned heads but also placed them among the favorites for a Super Bowl berth. It's clear that Campbell's impact on the team has been profound, and his dedication to the Lions is evident.

Bottom Line: Campbell's Commitment to the Lions

Despite the rumors and his ties to Texas A&M, Dan Campbell's recent comments and the Lions' exceptional performance this season strongly suggest that his commitment lies firmly with Detroit. His focus on continuing the Lions' impressive run and potentially leading them to a Super Bowl appears to be his priority. For Texas A&M, the search for a new head coach will have to look beyond their notable alumnus.