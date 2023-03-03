Detroit Lions’ Hire of Scottie Montgomery Brings Personal Ties and Unique Perspective to Team

The Detroit Lions have a new running backs coach, Scottie Montgomery, who was interviewed by head coach Dan Campbell for the team's offensive coordinator position last year. After Duce Staley left to join the Carolina Panthers, Campbell was quick to fill the position with a coach who shared his football philosophy.

Why it matters:

Montgomery's extensive coaching experience in different positions and teams will bring versatility and wisdom to the Lions.

Montgomery has personal ties to Detroit, having spent time in the city and having family from the area.

Montgomery's childhood view of Detroit provides a unique perspective on the city's historical and cultural significance.

What they're saying:

…you made it when you made it to Detroit. Scottie Montgomery, Detroit Lions RB coach and Assistant head coach

“To be able to acquire him as our running backs coach and assistant head coach from the Colts, man, it was big. I think he's going to be an outstanding teacher, I think he's got a lot of versatility. He's coached receivers, he's coached running backs, he's been a head coach, he's been a coordinator, he's worked with quarterbacks, so, I just think this is a talented coach that's got a lot of wisdom. He's a motivator. We're happy to have him.” – Head Coach Dan Campbell

“I will say this, growing up in the South, a lot of people say they want to go to New York, right? ‘I want to go to New York. I want to go to L.A.' But growing up in the South, especially when you grew up in the working South as an African American, you made it when you made it to Detroit. Because all the images we had from Detroit were from families, and not making this about minority or not a minority, but African American families that were together, that were led by a mother and a father, and everybody was dressed so nice. So, we're blessed. My wife's family is from Detroit. So, we're blessed to come to a place we spent a lot of time anyway, but also the history of when I was a kid, thinking, ‘Man, if I could just finally get to Detroit, it's going to all change. We won't have dirt roads, there will be streets, some nice cars, and maybe one day, we'll work for Ford, and we'll go from there.'” – Scottie Montgomery, via the Detroit News.

The Bottom Line:

Scottie Montgomery's coaching experience and personal ties to Detroit make him an outstanding addition to the Detroit Lions coaching staff. His unique perspective on the city's history and culture adds an interesting element to the team's dynamic. The Lions are fortunate to have him on board and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will make on the team.