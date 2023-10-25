Detroit Lions host Tom Kennedy for a visit

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions brought in wide receiver Tom Kennedy for a visit on Wednesday. Kennedy, of course, spent parts of three seasons with the Lions, including seven games in 2022. During that season, he caught eight passes for 141 yards.

Why it Matters

On Tuesday, news broke that WR Marvin Jones Jr. and the Lions had mutually agreed to part ways so that Jones Jr. could give his full attention to his family. With Jones out of the mix, and Kennedy coming in for a visit, it would not be surprising at all to see the Lions announce a signing on Thursday.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: A Signing Could Be Imminent

The Detroit Lions' decision to bring back Tom Kennedy, a familiar face who demonstrated his ability in the 2022 season, could provide some much-needed depth in their receiving unit following the departure of Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of their Monday Night Football clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.