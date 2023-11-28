Detroit Lions host WR Tom Kennedy for visit

A recent update from Aaron Wilson indicates that the Detroit Lions hosted wide receiver Tom Kennedy for a visit this Tuesday. Kennedy is familiar with the Lions organization, having played with them for parts of three seasons, including a seven-game stint in 2022. In that season, he made his presence felt with eight receptions totaling 141 yards.

Why it Matters

Kennedy's time with the Lions earlier this offseason was cut short due to an injury sustained early in training camp and he was placed on injured reserve. Kennedy was eventually waived following an injury settlement. He also visited the Lions in late October, though he was not signed at that time.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Tom Kennedy's Familiarity with the Lions: Having spent parts of three seasons with the Detroit Lions Kennedy is well-acquainted with the team and its dynamics. Kennedy's Injury and Subsequent Release: Earlier this offseason, Kennedy's tenure with the Lions was interrupted by an injury early in training camp, which led to him being placed on injured reserve. Recent Visit Signaling Potential Return: Kennedy's recent visit to the Lions, as reported by Aaron Wilson, marks the second time he has engaged with the team since his waiver.

The Bottom Line: A Possible Reunion in the Cards

The recent visit of wide receiver Tom Kennedy to the Detroit Lions opens the door for a potential reunion. Given his past performance and established rapport with the team, Kennedy's return could be a strategic move for the Lions, bolstering their receiving depth. This visit could mark the beginning of Kennedy's second stint with the team, though only time will tell.