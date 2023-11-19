Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 11 Matchup vs. Chicago Bears

In less than two hours, our 7-2 Detroit Lions will take the field against the last-place Chicago Bears at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would not only move to 8-2 on the season, but they would keep pace with (and potentially gain ground on) the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Just moments ago, the Lions released their Inactives List for today's matchup against the Bears.

Who Is Inactive for the Detroit Lions?

The Lions just released their Inactives List for today's divisional matchup against the Bears, and as you can see, they will be missing a couple of key players.

Next Man Up Approach

The Lions have been living by the Next Man Up approach for most of the 2023 season, and that will be no different in Week 11 when the Bears come to town. With Jonah Jackson OUT with an injury, it will likely be up to rookie Colby Sorsdal to step up and take the reins at left guard. In addition to Jackson being unavailable, DT Isaiah Buggs is also OUT with an illness. On Saturday, the Lions elevated a pair of players from their practice squad to replace Buggs and Jackson on the active roster.

Bottom Line: Take Care of Business

The Detroit Lions, consistently adopting a resilient approach this season, are facing another test of their depth and adaptability against the Bears. Despite the absence of pivotal players like Jonah Jackson and Isaiah Buggs, the team’s ability to lean on its depth players and practice squad elevations has been a key factor in their successful campaign thus far. As they take the field, the Lions' adaptability and team cohesion will be critical in securing a win to strengthen their playoff positioning.