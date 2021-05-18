Detroit Lions included near top of NFL offensive line rankings

Sharing is caring!

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected OT Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

Sewell, who was the top-rated offensive lineman in the 2021 cycle, will join center Frank Ragnow and tackle Taylor Decker on what should be a very talented unit.

But how good are the Lions in comparison to the rest of the NFL?

Well, according to Brett Whitfield of FTN Fantasy, the Lions have the No. 6 ranked offensive line in the league.

Here is what Whitfield has to say about the Lions offensive line.

Despite a brutal 2020 season as a whole, the Lions had sneakily good offensive line play all season, especially from their LT through C positions, featuring Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow. Ragnow can make a case for being the top center in the NFL and just signed a long-term extension. With their first-round pick, the Lions also added the best OL prospect in some time in Penei Sewell, who slots in immediately at RT. The only real question for the Lions will be the RG spot where they will likely have a three-player competition. Tyrell Crosby is also an above-average swing tackle, giving the Lions very valuable depth.

Nation, do you agree with Whitfield?