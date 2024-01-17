Detroit Lions initial injury report for Divisional Round matchup vs. Buccaneers

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host their second playoff game in as many weeks when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. When it comes to health, most teams are dealing with injuries by the time the playoffs roll around, but the Lions, more the most part, are fairly healthy, as shown on their initial injury report for Sunday's game.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Initial Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their divisional-round playoff game against the Buccaneers, and as you can see, they are not looking too bad.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe/rest NP Kalif Raymond WR knee NP Alex Anzalone LB shoulder LP Brian Branch DB knee FP James Houston** LB ankle FP Kerby Joseph S knee FP Sam LaPorta TE knee FP Brock Wright TE hip FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

*Currently on Reserve/Injured*

Why it Matters

Like any other team, the Lions have had rolled with the “Next Man Up” mentality for much of the 2023 season. That said, they are rather healthy as they prepare for the biggest game in Ford Field history.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Healthy Lions Roster: The Detroit Lions are in a relatively healthy state as they head into their divisional-round playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Maintaining Consistency: Throughout the 2023 season, the Lions have successfully managed injuries by relying on the “Next Man Up” philosophy. Crucial Game Preparation: The Lions' relatively healthy roster is pivotal for their preparation against the Buccaneers, a team they previously defeated 20-6.

Bottom Line: All Hands on Deck

When the Lions take the field this coming Sunday against the Buccaneers, a spot in the NFC Championship Game will be on the line. Though the Lions dominated the Bucs earlier in the year, to the tune of 20-6 in Tampa Bay, nothing should be assumed. For the Lions to take care of business in the Divisional round, they will need all hands on deck.