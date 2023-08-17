Detroit Lions injuries provide ‘great opportunity' for multiple players

For the Detroit Lions, the recent setbacks of key players have thrust emerging talents into the limelight. While any injury is a cause for concern, head coach Dan Campbell sees it as an unforeseen opportunity for the young guns to rise and shine. With notable players on the sidelines, it's the rookies' and underdogs' chance to prove their mettle and stake their claim for a regular spot.

What did Dan Campbell say?

The doors have swung wide open, particularly in the wide receiver room. Dan Campbell's rallying cry for the younger players is evident. The likes of Chase Cota and Dylan Drummond (and even Trinity Benson) have been thrown a challenge – to step up and grab the golden chance. Campbell's conviction is clear: It doesn't matter where you've been drafted or who you are; what counts is the grit, determination, and performance on the field.

“Great opportunity. Great opportunity, it’s another spot honestly. Like this room is wide open right now,” Campbell said. “I mean we’ve got a pretty good feel of some of these guys, but we have a spot, potentially two, wide open. Wide open. (Chase) Cota, you want it? Go get it. (Dylan) Drummond, you want it? Go get it. Who knows?”

“Trinity Benson, we’re going to get him back out there a little bit today, running around. So, our eyes are wide open, and we’re looking for guys. We have a track record in the three-year period here. It doesn’t matter where you been drafted, who you are, what it is, you got an opportunity. If you want to go earn it, go get it.”



Bottom Line – Every Cloud Has a Silver Rookie Lining

While injuries are never wished upon, they are, unfortunately, part and parcel of the rigorous NFL. Yet, they can sometimes act as a blessing in disguise. For the Detroit Lions, the situation offers a prism to view their depth, evaluate latent talent, and even uncover the next big thing. It's now up to the rookies and the underdogs to respond to Campbell's call and make an indelible mark. As for Mims, the jury is still out, but in the unforgiving world of professional football, time waits for none.