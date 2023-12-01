Detroit Lions Injury Report: 1 Players ruled OUT, 1 DOUBTFUL for matchup vs. Saints

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough 29-22 Thanksgiving Day loss when they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints. With a win, the Lions will move to 9-3 on the season and further establish their dominance in the NFC North, while a loss would have quite a few people worrying if the team is for real. The Lions have released their final injury report of the week, and as you can see below, they are dealing with multiple issues.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Below is the Lions' final injury report of the week, and as you can see, Alex Anzalone has already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Hendon Hooker* QB knee LP FP FP out Alex Anzalone LB hand NP NP NP doubtful Jonah Jackson G ankle/wrist LP FP FP questionable Ifeatu Melifonwu S hand FP FP FP David Montgomery RB foot LP FP FP Frank Ragnow C back/toe FP NP FP Tracy Walker S shoulder LP FP FP

Bottom Line: Just Win

At this point in the season, there is not a single 53-man roster in the league that is 100% healthy, and the Lions are no exception to the rule. With that being said, Detroit must find a way to bounce back from their loss against the Packers. Dan Campbell has done an excellent job getting his players prepared for a game after a loss, and we sure hope that is the case this coming Sunday against the Saints.