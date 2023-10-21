Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 players added to Week 7 report

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their fourth road game of the season when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions have just announced that they have added two players to their Week 7 injury report, and one of those players has already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Who did the Detroit Lions add to the Injury Report

As you can see below, the Lions have added CB Jerry Jacobs (Knee – Questionable), and WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Not injury related/personal – OUT) to their Week 7 Injury Report.

The following players have been added to the Game Status Report ahead of Sunday’s game at Baltimore:



CB Jerry Jacobs – Knee – Questionable



WR Marvin Jones Jr. – Not Injury Related/Personal – Out (will not travel with the team) — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 21, 2023

Why it Matters

It's never great when players are added to the injury report the day before a game, but that is exactly what the Lions had to do on Saturday. Losing Jerry Jacobs would not be ideal as he is a starter and has been playing much better as of late. Marvin Jones Jr. has not produced much for the Lions so far this season, but that being said, we hope that whatever he is dealing with turns out well.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

New Additions to the Injury Report: The Detroit Lions have added two players to their Week 7 injury report ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cornerback Jerry Jacobs is listed as questionable with a knee injury, while wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has been ruled OUT due to non-injury-related/personal reasons. Impact on the Lions: Losing Jerry Jacobs, a starting cornerback, right before the game is less than ideal for the Lions. Jacobs has been showing improved performance recently, and his absence could be felt in the defensive lineup. On the other hand, Marvin Jones Jr., though not a standout performer this season, being ruled OUT raises questions about his availability moving forward. Pre-Game Challenges: Adding players to the injury report just a day before a game can disrupt the team's preparation and strategy. It forces the coaching staff to make last-minute adjustments and could impact the overall performance of the Lions in their matchup against the Ravens.

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

The Detroit Lions have encountered late changes to their Week 7 injury report, affecting both their defensive and offensive lineups. While the loss of starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs is a concern, the unexpected absence of wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. due to non-injury-related/personal means another wide receiver will likely come up from the practice squad.