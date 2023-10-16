David Montgomery injury update: Dan Campbell gives the latest

On Sunday, Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of the remainder of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One day later Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that Montgomery's injury is more than just a minor bump in the road.

What did Dan Campbell say?

While speaking to the media, Campbell said that Montgomery's injury involves cartilage, which can be particularly challenging for a running back.

“He’s got a little something in there, the cartilage. He’s probably going to be down for a little bit here,” Campbell said. “I don’t know how long. That’ll just be really how long it takes for this to—at his position, that’s not an easy thing to deal with. So we’ll just take it as it comes, but I think there’s a chance we won’t have him for a little bit.”

Campbell said he does not know if Montgomery will end up on injured reserve.

“I have no idea,” Campbell continued. “I really don’t at this point. We’ll see what he feels like tomorrow. See what he feels like Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. We’ll kinda see where we’re at.”

Why it Matters

The rib injury raises questions about the extent of Montgomery's absence. Will he be sidelined for a few games or potentially placed on injured reserve? These decisions hinge on how quickly he recovers and whether he can return to peak performance. This situation will be closely monitored in the days to come, and the team's strategy may need to adapt to his absence.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions' head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on running back David Montgomery's rib injury, expressing expectations of Montgomery's absence for an extended period. The extent of Montgomery's injury and whether he will be placed on injured reserve remains uncertain as the team monitors his recovery. The Detroit Lions are set to play the Baltimore Ravens in their upcoming game before heading into a bye week.

Bottom Line: Uncertainty and Adaptation

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, one thing remains certain – adaptability is crucial. The Detroit Lions must adapt to the uncertainty surrounding David Montgomery's injury. They have upcoming games to prepare for, including a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and how they navigate these challenges will ultimately determine their success.