Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Players Ruled OUT vs. Packers

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Final report for Week 4 matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are fresh off a 20-6 home victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but they are already making their final preparation for their Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and we now know which players have already been ruled OUT for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The Lions have released their final injury report of the week, and as you can see below, it is not all doom and gloom.

Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status Jason Cabinda FB knee LP NP NP out Matt Nelson T ankle NP NP NP out Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee NP NP NP out Taylor Decker T ankle LP LP LP questionable Jonah Jackson G thigh LP LP LP questionable Kerby Joseph S hip LP LP LP questionable David Montgomery RB thigh LP LP LP questionable Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring LP LP LP questionable Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player NP FP FP

Why it Matters

As it stands, the Lions and Packers sit at the top of the NFC North with a 2-1 record. With a big road win, the Lions would move to 3-1 on the season, and though it is still VERY early, they would control their own destiny in terms of winning their division.

Bottom Line: Beat The Packers!

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial battle against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, with both teams vying for supremacy in the NFC North. The newly released injury report provides valuable insights into the team's readiness for the matchup, offering a glimmer of hope amid the challenges. As the Lions aim for a 3-1 season record, this game could prove pivotal in shaping their path to divisional success.