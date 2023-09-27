Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Players Ruled OUT vs. Packers

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Find out which players have already been ruled OUT for Thursday night's game vs. the Packers.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Final report for Week 4 matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are fresh off a 20-6 home victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but they are already making their final preparation for their Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week, and we now know which players have already been ruled OUT for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

The Lions have released their final injury report of the week, and as you can see below, it is not all doom and gloom.

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*Tuesday*Wednesday*Game Status
Jason CabindaFBkneeLPNPNPout
Matt NelsonTankleNPNPNPout
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGkneeNPNPNPout
Taylor DeckerTankleLPLPLPquestionable
Jonah JacksonGthighLPLPLPquestionable
Kerby JosephShipLPLPLPquestionable
David MontgomeryRBthighLPLPLPquestionable
Emmanuel MoseleyCBknee/hamstringLPLPLPquestionable
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerNPFPFP

Why it Matters

As it stands, the Lions and Packers sit at the top of the NFC North with a 2-1 record. With a big road win, the Lions would move to 3-1 on the season, and though it is still VERY early, they would control their own destiny in terms of winning their division.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions Prepare for Thursday Night Clash: Fresh off a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the Detroit Lions are wasting no time as they gear up for a critical Week 4 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
  2. Injury Report Reveals Insights: The Lions have just unveiled their final injury report for the week, shedding light on the players who won't be suiting up for the upcoming game against the Packers.
  3. NFC North Showdown: Both the Lions and the Packers currently hold a 2-1 record in the NFC North. A potential victory on the road would push the Lions to a 3-1 record for the season, granting them early control over their destiny in the divisional race, though it's still early in the season.
Bottom Line: Beat The Packers!

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a crucial battle against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, with both teams vying for supremacy in the NFC North. The newly released injury report provides valuable insights into the team's readiness for the matchup, offering a glimmer of hope amid the challenges. As the Lions aim for a 3-1 season record, this game could prove pivotal in shaping their path to divisional success.

