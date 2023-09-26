Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 9 Players included on latest Week 4 report

The latest Detroit Lions Injury Report has been released as we are now just over 50 hours away from a matchup against the Packers.

The Detroit Lions will look to move to 3-1 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. As has been well-documented, the Lions have been dealing with quite a few injuries to some of their key players, and the hope is that they will get a couple of them back for Thursday's game. Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for Week 3.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report:

The latest injury report has been released, and as you can see, they are still dealing with multiple issues.

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*Tuesday*WednesdayGame Status
Jason CabindaFBkneeLPNP
Matt NelsonTankleNPNP
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGkneeNPNP
Taylor DeckerTankleLPLP
Jonah JacksonGthighLPLP
Kerby JosephShipLPLP
David MontgomeryRBthighLPLP
Emmanuel MoseleyCBknee/hamstringLPLP
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerNPFP

*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are estimations.

Why it Matters

If the Lions can win on Thursday Night Football, they will not only move to 3-1 on the season, but they will also drop the Packers to 2-2. The Lions' ultimate goal is not just to win their division, but it certainly starts with that. As it stands, the Lions and Packers are tied atop the NFC North, while the Bears and Vikings are both 0-3 and don't look like they will be a threat to them in 2023.

Detroit Lions next opponent Detroit Lions Injury Report

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are aiming to achieve a 3-1 record for the season as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
  2. Injuries have been a recurring issue for the Lions, impacting some of their key players. The team is hopeful that a few of these injured players may return for the upcoming game.
  3. The outcome of this game holds significance for the Lions, not only in terms of improving their season record but also in potentially dropping the Packers to a 2-2 record. With the Lions and Packers currently tied at the top of the NFC North, winning their division is a primary goal for Detroit.

Bottom Line: Huge Division Matchup!

The Detroit Lions are looking to capitalize on the opportunity to advance to a 3-1 record while simultaneously weakening the Green Bay Packers' position in the NFC North. Overcoming their injury challenges and securing a win on Thursday Night Football is crucial for the Lions as they strive to achieve their divisional goals.

