Detroit Lions Injury Report: Final Report for Week 2 Matchup vs. Seahawks

The final Detroit Lions injury report of the week has been released and there are multiple concerns.



The 2023 season for the Detroit Lions began with a thrilling 21-20 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. As they set their sights on the upcoming game at Ford Field this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions have their eyes on continuing their winning streak and securing a 2-0 record. Regrettably, there is concern that the Lions may have to contend with the absence of a couple of key players when they face off against the Seahawks.

Why it Matters

Being healthy is ultra-important in the NFL, and the Lions were exactly that heading into the 2023 season. Now, a couple of key players are dealing with injuries, and the Lions will have to adapt quickly. With that being said, the Lions' roster is as deep as it has been in quite a while, which would make missing these players much easier to deal with.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

The Lions have released their final Week 2 injury report, and as you can see, Khalil Dorsey, Emmanuel Moseley, and Josh Paschal are OUT, while Taylor Decker is doubtful.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Khalil DorseyCBillnessNPNPNPout
Emmanuel MoseleyCBknee/hamstringNPNPNPout
Josh PaschalDLkneenot listednot listedNPout
Taylor DeckerTankleNPNPNPdoubtful
Frank RagnowCtoe/resting playerFPFPNP

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions started their 2023 season on a high note, securing an impressive 21-20 victory against the formidable Kansas City Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
  2. The Lions are now gearing up to continue their winning momentum, aiming for a 2-0 record as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at Ford Field.
  3. In the team's recent injury report Khalil Dorsey, Emmanuel Moseley, and Josh Paschal are OUT, while Taylor Decker is doubtful.

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Despite the Detroit Lions grappling with a couple of injuries, their team spirit remains unwavering, and they fully embrace the “Next Man Up” mentality. This approach embodies the resilience and depth of the Lions' roster, where each player is prepared to step into a key role when needed.

