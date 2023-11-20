Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Thanksgiving Day report includes 4 players

It has only been 24 hours since the Detroit Lions stormed back from a 26-14 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Chicago Bears, but they have already released their initial injury report for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers. As you are about to see, the Lions still have one big concern heading into Week 12.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 12 injury report, and as you can see below, Jonah Jackson is the only player listed as NO PRACTICE on Monday.

Note: The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Jonah Jackson G wrist NP Isaiah Buggs DT illness FP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hand FP Frank Ragnow C toe FP

Why it Matters

Following their improbable come-from-behind win over the Bears on Sunday at Ford Field, the Lions are now 8-2 on the season. That record not only keeps them in firm control of the NFC North but currently has them as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. With that being said, the Lions are hoping they can get back starting left guard Jonah Jackson for their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Packers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Initial Injury Report Released: The Detroit Lions have released their initial Week 12 injury report, just 24 hours after their remarkable comeback victory against the Chicago Bears. Jonah Jackson's Status: The most notable entry on the injury report is Jonah Jackson, the starting left guard, who is listed as ‘No Practice' due to a wrist injury. Team's Current Standing: The Lions' current 8-2 record positions them strongly in the NFC North and as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Bottom Line: It's Almost Turkey Day!

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Green Bay Packers, the focus is on ensuring the team is at its strongest. Jonah Jackson's injury status is a key factor, with his role as left guard being crucial to the Lions' offensive line. The team's impressive performance so far this season has set high expectations for their upcoming games. Ensuring the health and readiness of key players like Jackson will be vital in maintaining their strong position and continuing their pursuit of success this season.