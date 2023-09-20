Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 3 Report Is Unbearable To Look At

Heading into the 2023 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about how healthy the Detroit Lions were as they approached their Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But since then, all hell has broken loose and the Lions are suddenly one of the most banged-up teams in the entire NFL. The Lions have released their first injury report for their Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, and as you are about to see, it is not pretty. In fact, if you are a fan of the Lions, it is unbearable to look at.

Why It Matters

The best availability is availability, and the Lions are certainly dealing with some injury issues that could have a big impact on Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Yes, the Lions abide by the “Next Man Up” mentality, but there can come a point where too many injuries can start costing a team wins. Let's hope the Lions do not get to that point.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Here is the Lions' initial Injury Report, which was released just moments ago. Don't shoot the messenger!

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Taylor Decker T ankle NP Kerby Joseph S hip NP David Montgomery RB thigh NP Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR toe NP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee NP Josh Reynolds WR groin LP Antoine Green WR GCPE* FP Frank Ragnow C toe FP *GPCE = Game Day Concussion Protocol Evaluation

Bottom Line: Rough Seas In Detroit

What started as a promising journey for the Detroit Lions into the 2023 regular season has taken an unforeseen and challenging turn. Injuries have plagued the team, leading to a disheartening injury report for their upcoming clash with the Seattle Seahawks. The best availability is crucial in the NFL, and the Lions find themselves grappling with a formidable injury obstacle. As they navigate this challenging period, the team's resilience and depth will be put to the test. The hope lingers that they can surmount this adversity without jeopardizing their pursuit of victories.