Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 7 Report Includes Reason For Concern

This coming Sunday, our Detroit Lions will be on the road once again when they take on a solid Baltimore Ravens team that is in first place in the AFC North. With a win, the Lions, who are in first place in the NFC North, would move to 6-1 on the season as they head into their bye week. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 7 injury report.

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wednesday

The Lions have released their initial injury report for Sunday's battle against the Ravens, and as you can see, they are dealing with multiple issues. Note: The Lions held a walkthrough on Wednesday.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Jonah Jackson G ankle NP David Montgomery RB ribs NP Craig Reynolds RB hamstring/toe NP Brian Branch DB ankle LP Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring LP Sam LaPorta TE calf LP James Mitchell TE hamstring LP Josh Paschal DL knee LP Frank Ragnow C toe LP

Why It Matters

As you can see, Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Craig Reynolds all missed practice this week. Jackson sat out last week's game against the Buccaneers, and Montgomery is expected to miss extended time as he deals with a rib injury. Hopefully, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs will be able to return this week against the Buccaneers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Injury Bug is Still Alive

Though the Detroit Lions cannot seem to shake the injury bug, they have definitely figured out ways to deal with it on a week-by-week basis. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it clear that when a player is hurt, it is an opportunity for somebody else to step up, and that is exactly what has happened so far in 2023.