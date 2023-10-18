Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 7 Report Includes Reason For Concern

This coming Sunday, our Detroit Lions will be on the road once again when they take on a solid Baltimore Ravens team that is in first place in the AFC North. With a win, the Lions, who are in first place in the NFC North, would move to 6-1 on the season as they head into their bye week. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial Week 7 injury report.

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wednesday

The Lions have released their initial injury report for Sunday's battle against the Ravens, and as you can see, they are dealing with multiple issues. Note: The Lions held a walkthrough on Wednesday.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGankleNP
David MontgomeryRBribsNP
Craig ReynoldsRBhamstring/toeNP
Brian BranchDBankleLP
Jahmyr GibbsRBhamstringLP
Sam LaPortaTEcalfLP
James MitchellTEhamstringLP
Josh PaschalDLkneeLP
Frank RagnowCtoeLP

Why It Matters

As you can see, Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Craig Reynolds all missed practice this week. Jackson sat out last week's game against the Buccaneers, and Montgomery is expected to miss extended time as he deals with a rib injury. Hopefully, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs will be able to return this week against the Buccaneers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions would move to a 6-1 record for the season as they head into their bye week, a significant achievement that demonstrates their success in the current campaign.
  2. The initial Week 7 injury report for the Lions highlights multiple issues affecting key players, including Jonah Jackson, David Montgomery, and Craig Reynolds. This indicates potential challenges for the team in their upcoming battle against the Ravens.
  3. Notably, the absence of Jonah Jackson, along with David Montgomery's expected extended absence due to a rib injury, could have a significant impact on the team's performance. The potential return of rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs against the Buccaneers is a hopeful sign for addressing the injury concerns.
Bottom Line: The Injury Bug is Still Alive

Though the Detroit Lions cannot seem to shake the injury bug, they have definitely figured out ways to deal with it on a week-by-week basis. Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it clear that when a player is hurt, it is an opportunity for somebody else to step up, and that is exactly what has happened so far in 2023.

