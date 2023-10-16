Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Detroit flies into Baltimore to face Ravens

The 4-2 Baltimore Ravens are the Detroit Lions next opponent in Week 7 of the 2023 schedule.

The Detroit Lions are on a winning streak in 2023, having secured a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday, boosting their record to 5-1 and solidifying their hold on the NFC North Division. They are now turning their attention to their next challenge: the Baltimore Ravens, a team that has also had a promising start to the season.

The Baltimore Ravens have won four of six games

Baltimore capped off their fourth win of the year yesterday, triumphing over the Tennessee Titans with a final score of 24-16. The victory was largely attributed to a stellar performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who completed 21 of 30 passes, amassing a total of 223 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Mark Andrews played a pivotal role in the aerial attack, reeling in four passes for an impressive 69 yards, while Lamar Jackson spearheaded the ground game with 62 rushing yards of his own. On the defensive front, Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith each contributed with nine tackles apiece.

Thanks to the win, the Ravens now lead the AFC North Division.

The Lions are 5-1 for the first time since 2011

Following their victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, the Detroit Lions have achieved their most impressive start to a season in the first six games since 2011. Adding to the excitement for Lions fans, they currently share the best record in the NFL with several other teams. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs are among those teams boasting the same record as the Lions.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions find themselves tied for the best record in the NFL, having reached a 5-1 record following their impressive victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday. Their upcoming challenge comes in the form of the Baltimore Ravens, who have also had a strong start to the season, boasting a 4-2 record. The Lions have firmly grasped control of the NFC North Division with their recent win and are experiencing their best season start since 2011.

Bottom Line: Six wins on the horizon?

Lions fans have every reason to be excited about their team's remarkable start, and it's only natural for them to start thinking about even greater achievements if this winning streak continues, especially with the upcoming match against Baltimore.

Week 7 is set to kick off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore next Sunday at 1:00 PM EST.