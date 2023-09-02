Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Lions down 1 player as the prep for Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Find out who sat out during Saturday's practice in Allen Park.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Lions down 1 player as the prep for Kansas City Chiefs

The Detroit Lions appear to be almost in perfect shape as they exit their training camp. However, according to multiple reports, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs sat out of Saturday's practice in Allen Park. On the bright side, Buggs was the only player from the 53-man roster missing from the practice session.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions

With the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs looming, Buggs and Alim McNeill are currently listed as the starting defensive tackles. However, if Buggs remains unavailable, all eyes will be on Benito Jones, who is likely to step up after showcasing impressive form during summer practice with the second-team defense.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Isaiah Buggs, defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, missed Saturday's practice.
  2. Julian Okwara is now on the injured reserve, while Jameson Williams is suspended due to a hamstring injury.
  3. Benito Jones might replace Buggs in the starting lineup against the Kansas City Chiefs if Buggs remains unavailable.
Isaiah Buggs Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – The Best Ability

In the high-octane world of the NFL, the best ability a player can possess isn't necessarily speed, strength, or agility—it's availability. Being consistently present and ready to perform is invaluable, ensuring that strategies can be executed without last-minute adjustments or weakened line-ups. As they approach their Week 1 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions seem to exemplify this principle. Boasting near-complete health across the board, they're in prime position to kick off their season with all cylinders firing.

