Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

We are just five days away from the start of the 2023 NFL regular season and our Detroit Lions will kick things off on Thursday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Just moments ago, the Lions released their unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs, and there are a couple of surprises.

Detroit Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 1

As you can see below, the Lions have released their first unofficial depth chart for Week 1, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai is listed as the starting right guard, while Brock Wright is listed as the starting tight end. As far as the defense goes, rookie Brian Branch is currently listed as the starting nickel cornerback for the Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, where they will face the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. In anticipation of this game, the Lions have released an unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup. Key points from the released depth chart include Halapoulivaati Vaitai being named as the starting right guard and Brock Wright as the starting tight end. Additionally, rookie Brian Branch has been listed as the starting nickel cornerback. It's crucial to remember that these depth charts are unofficial and aren't prepared by the Lions coaching staff. While some placements, such as Brock Wright's tight end position, seem plausible, others might not accurately represent the final game-day decisions.

Bottom Line: Unofficial Means Unofficial

Folks, don't read into these unofficial depth charts too much as they are not put together by the Lions coaching staff. With that being said, I can see Brock Wright getting the start at tight end over rookie Sam LaPorta, but I certainly expect LaPorta to get the lion's share of the snaps on Thursday against the Kanas City Chiefs.