Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Detroit Lions Depth Chart for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs has a couple of surprises.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

We are just five days away from the start of the 2023 NFL regular season and our Detroit Lions will kick things off on Thursday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Just moments ago, the Lions released their unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs, and there are a couple of surprises.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. Kansas City ChiefsDetroit Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 1TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Unofficial Means Unofficial
Detroit Lions Eyeing All-USFL Center Jake Lacina Detroit Lions predicted to cut Ifeatu Melifonwu Detroit Lions Training Camp Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson Brandon Copeland announces retirement Detroit Lions cut 13 players Detroit Lions Players Clear Waivers Detroit Lions Depth Chart

Detroit Unofficial Depth Chart for Week 1

As you can see below, the Lions have released their first unofficial depth chart for Week 1, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai is listed as the starting right guard, while Brock Wright is listed as the starting tight end. As far as the defense goes, rookie Brian Branch is currently listed as the starting nickel cornerback for the Lions

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, where they will face the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. In anticipation of this game, the Lions have released an unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup.
  2. Key points from the released depth chart include Halapoulivaati Vaitai being named as the starting right guard and Brock Wright as the starting tight end. Additionally, rookie Brian Branch has been listed as the starting nickel cornerback.
  3. It's crucial to remember that these depth charts are unofficial and aren't prepared by the Lions coaching staff. While some placements, such as Brock Wright's tight end position, seem plausible, others might not accurately represent the final game-day decisions.

Bottom Line: Unofficial Means Unofficial

Folks, don't read into these unofficial depth charts too much as they are not put together by the Lions coaching staff. With that being said, I can see Brock Wright getting the start at tight end over rookie Sam LaPorta, but I certainly expect LaPorta to get the lion's share of the snaps on Thursday against the Kanas City Chiefs.

Read More

Why Brad Holmes believes in Detroit Lions K Riley Patterson

Dan Campbell has message for Jared Goff prior to Week 1 matchup vs. Chiefs

Brad Holmes does not mince words while describing 2023 Detroit Lions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?