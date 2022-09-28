Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s top 3 weapons suffer injuries

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost in painful fashion to the Minnesota Vikings but to make things worse, three of Jared Goff‘s top weapons so far this year suffered an injury.

We already knew that D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) suffered injuries against the Vikings, but Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press revealed on Wednesday that another offensive weapon also suffered an injury.

According to Birkett, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who caught six passes from Jared Goff for 96 yards, also suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings.

Birkett said that Reynolds, who has 10 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown so far in 2022, told him he suffered a “low ankle sprain” during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

From Detroit Free Press:

Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds also suffered ankle injuries in the game, and the fact that the Lions' three best offensive weapons — Swift and St. Brown are both legitimate difference-makers in this league, and Jared Goff has an undeniable connection with Reynolds — are dealing with one malady or another is concerning heading into this week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Reynolds told me he suffered a low ankle sprain and NFL Network reported the Lions got “encouraging” news from tests on St. Brown’s ankle Monday. If I had to venture a Tuesday morning guess, I’d say both receivers are limited in practice this week but play on Sunday while Swift gets the week off.

As noted by Birkett, both St. Brown and Reynolds will likely be at Jared Goff’s disposal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks but Swift is likely to get the week off.