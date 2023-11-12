Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions K Riley Patterson drills game-winning field goal vs. Chargers [Video]

It was not pretty, but when all was said and done, the Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 41-38 to move to 7-2 on the season. After a back-and-forth game that featured little defense from either team, the Lions had the last laugh as Riley Patterson kicked a 41-yard field goal to win the game in regulation!

The Game Winner

Take a look as Patterson drills a 41-yard field goal to win the game for the Lions.

Why it Matters

With the win, the Lions continue to hold on to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Lions also lead the NFC North by a game-and-a-half over the Minnesota Vikings, who also won in Week 10.

