Detroit Lions News

Could Detroit Lions land the NFL’s 2019 sack leader?

By Arnold Powell

Could Detroit Lions land the NFL's 2019 sack leader?

Arnold Powell

Let’s face it, the Detroit Lions have a plethora of needs heading into the offseason but none of those needs is more important than improving their pass rush. In fact, during the 2019 regular season, only the Miami Dolphins (23) had fewer sacks than the 28 the Lions were able to produce.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, what can Lions GM Bob Quinn do to give the defensive line a spark in 2020?

Well, how about signing the reigning sack master from this past season?

That’s right, folks, 2019 NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to become a free agent and maybe, just maybe he could help solve the Lions issues when it comes to rushing the passer.

This past season, Barrett, who plays OLB, led the league with a whopping 19.5 sacks for the Bucs, which was by far his career-best. He also led the NFL (along with Za’Darius Smith) in QB hits with 37.

Embed from Getty Images

Barrett, who is 27-years-old, will be looking for a big contract this coming offseason. The question is, will he be worth the Lions paying up?

Personally, I would be surprised if Bob Quinn pays big money for Barrett, especially since they signed Trey Flowers to a huge contract prior to the 2019 season.

What do you think?

