Detroit Lions land No. 1 overall pick in proposed trade by The Athletic

As it stands, thanks to the Los Angeles Rams losing like it’s their job, our Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That being said, what if the Lions decide that selecting a quarterback with their top pick is the way to go? Will the No. 3 overall pick be high enough to guarantee that they could land the quarterback that they want? Well, considering the Houston Texans are likely to land the No. 1 overall pick, and they are likely to take a QB, the answer to the previous question is no.

Detroit Lions land No. 1 overall pi... Please enable JavaScript

What proposed trade lands the Detroit Lions the No. 1 overall pick?

In a recent article put together by Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, they look at a few different 2023 NFL Mock Draft scenarios for the Lions, including one that has them trading up for the No. 1 overall pick.

In that scenario, Baumgardner and Pouncy have the Lions sending Nos. 6, 44, 62, and a 2024 second-round pick to Houston for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Featured Videos



With that pick, they have the Lions selecting QB Bryce Young out of Alabama with the No. 1 overall pick. They then have the Lions taking CB Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 12 overall pick.

Via The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner:

If the Lions are in love with a quarterback and want to go all-in to get him, this is what that would cost. This is also what the top half of Detroit’s 2023 draft would more or less look like after such a trade, with projections based on the 2023 model of Rich Hill’s draft value chart. So, not exact, but you get the idea.

Please click here to read (subscription required) the rest of the Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft scenarios.