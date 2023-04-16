We are now less than two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which means it will not be too much longer until we know what the Detroit Lions decide to do with the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round. But, according to a hypothetical trade proposed by Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, the Lions would acquire the No. 3 overall pick from the Arizona Cardinals.

Key Points

In a hypothetical trade, the Lions trade up from the No. 6 overall pick to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Arizona Cardinals The proposed trade involves the Lions sending their No. 6 pick, No. 81 pick, and No. 183 pick to the Cardinals in exchange for the No. 3 pick and No. 105 pick. The trade would give the Lions the opportunity to select edge rusher Will Anderson at No. 3 overall and pair him with Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions land No. 3 overall pick in hypothetical 2023 NFL Draft trade

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports listed a hypothetical trade where the Lions would send the No. 6 pick (1st round), No. 81 pick (3rd round), and No. 183 pick (6th round) to the Cardinals in exchange for the No. 3 pick (1st round), No. 105 pick (4th round). Here is what Kerr has to say about the trade.

The Lions could significantly use an edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson in the draft. Why not load up at the position and get the opportunity to select Will Anderson at No. 3 overall — knowing the Cardinals are shopping that pick.

Arizona would have better offers, but getting another third-round pick to move down three spots is intriguing. The Cardinals would have three third-round picks (No. 66, No. 81, and No. 96) while the Lions part ways with their third and their top pick in the sixth round (which is essentially a gift for the Cardinals) to move up three spots. The top two picks are going to be quarterbacks, so move up and draft Anderson.

If the Cardinals ask for a second-round pick, the Lions can offer them No. 55 (second round) along with the sixth. That price may be steep, but worth it for the opportunity at Anderson.

Bottom Line: Evaluating the Trade

If the Lions are able to move up to No. 3 for the hypothetical trade listed above, I think they should make it happen in a heartbeat. Sure, it is possible that Will Anderson somehow drops to No. 6, but he is a game-changer that is certainly worth moving up for to guarantee the Lions get him.