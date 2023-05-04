We know, we know. The 2023 NFL Draft just completed and we all need a break, right? WRONG! Detroit Lions fans, there are no breaks when it comes to the NFL Draft! With that being said, Todd McShay of ESPN has released his first 2024 NFL Mock Draft and he has the Lions landing a stud receiver in the opening round.

Key Points

Todd McShay of ESPN has released his first 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Lions selecting a receiver in round 1

McShay has the Lions selecting at No. 22

The receiver could fit nicely into their offense alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to give quarterbacks Jared Goff and/or Hendon Hooker a solid trio of wideouts.

Detroit Lions land stud receiver in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Todd McShay has released his first NFL Mock Draft for next year and he has the Detroit Lions selecting WR Xavier Worthy out of Texas with the No. 22 overall pick.

Worthy has some wheels, but his lean frame might concern some scouts. At 6-foot-1 and 163 pounds, he's the receiver version of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who was just drafted at No. 16 last Thursday night. Even so, Worthy went for 760 yards and nine TDs last season, and he could fit nicely alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to give Jared Goff and/or Hendon Hooker a solid trio of wideouts. With Jahmyr Gibbs also there, that offense has a chance to be a lot of fun. Alternatively, Detroit could go defense and continue adding to the defensive line.

Bottom Line: Only time will tell what the Lions do

