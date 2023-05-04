Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters that he would be adding another quarterback to the roster prior to training camp. Well, the NFL Draft is a wrap and the Lions used a third-round pick to select QB Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. But, according to Holmes, the Lions are not done with the quarterback position.

Key Points

Detroit Lions to add additional quarterback

During an appearance on the “Mitch Albom Show” on 760 AM, Holmes said that with Hooker still recovering from his ACL injury, the Lions will be adding another quarterback to their roster.

“We still have Nate Sudfeld behind Jared. We like what Nate did last year,” Holmes said. “Obviously, he didn’t get any meaningful game snaps, but we’ve seen enough of him throughout the regular season in practice, in the meeting room, that we felt comfortable bringing him back. I’ve always said from Day 1 that I wanted to add a lot more competition and a lot more resources in that room. I felt like we were able to do that, not only bringing back Nate, but getting Hendon. We’ll also have another quarterback in, because you still (have) two healthy quarterbacks, so you still need a third healthy quarterback.”

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes is not done yet

Brad Holmes still has plenty of work to do, including finding another quarterback to add to the Detroit Lions' roster. Could the Lions roll with Adrian Martinez, who they signed as a UDFA as their No. 3 option to start the season? Or, could they end up signing free agent Teddy Bridgewater, as we have suggested?