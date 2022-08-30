Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone calls out DTE Energy following power outage

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is officially a Michigander after he called out DTE Energy following a power outage.

Around 6 p.m. Monday evening, a strong storm quickly ripped through the Metro Detroit area, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

Early Tuesday morning, DTE Energy reported that 262,822 customers were currently without power and Consumers Energy said 121,780 customers did not have power following the strong storms that rolled through the area.

Well, after over four hours without power, Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone took to Twitter to call out DTE Energy for not being able to restore the power quickly.

“Am I officially a Michigander if DTE Energy is starting to really piss me off?” Anzalone tweeted late Monday night.

As far as the people who have loud generators that kick on when the power goes out, Anzalone has no problem with them.

“Honestly, I don’t blame those people with the amount of power outages that there are,” Anzalone responded. “I’m really just jealous.”

Nation are you in agreement with Alex Anzalone when it comes to being “pissed” at DTE Energy?

