Detroit Lions LB Romeo Okwara vows to come back stronger in 2022

The Detroit Lions lost edge rusher Romeo Okwara after only four games in 2021 thanks to an Achilles injury. He’s now three months into rehab, and he’s given an optimistic update regarding his health.

“Feels pretty good after being in a cast, then the boot and crutching around the building,” Okwara said from the team’s headquarters on Monday. “Feeling in a good place. Mentally, this was my first major injury and just going through surgery for the first time was definitely tough. But at the same time, think it taught me a lot of patience … but just still grateful.”

Okwara, who recorded 10 sacks in 2020, will be looking to come back even stronger when he’s healthy enough to be hitting the field with his teammates next season.

“I think it’s even more motivation to come back stronger next year,” he said. “I’m going to attack the rehab process the same way like I attack my offseason training, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Despite only playing in four games, Okwara’s 16 pressures still finished third on the team. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do during a full season of play next year.

