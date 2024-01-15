Detroit Lions Locker Room Celebration Following Playoff Win over Rams [Video]

The Detroit Lions‘ locker room was a scene of jubilation and heartfelt emotion following their dramatic 24-23 playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Dan Campbell addressed his team in a moment of celebration, acknowledging their hard work and the electric atmosphere at Ford Field.

Campbell's Address and Game Ball Presentation

Campbell's speech to his team was a blend of excitement and gratitude. “We play Sunday back here at home, guys,” he announced, triggering a wave of cheers. Reflecting on the game's atmosphere, Campbell expressed, “Dude, how electric was it out there?…It doesn't get any better. It's everything you dream of and then more. That's outstanding work.”

Game Ball #1 Goes To Brad Holmes

Campbell had two game balls to give out, signifying special recognition. The first went to General Manager Brad Holmes, with Campbell praising the vision and partnership they shared in building the team.

“When you come in three years ago like me and this guy did and you had a vision and you start working together and you've got an idea how you want to build it and the type of players you're looking for and how you wanna go top to bottom … and you are in lockstep,” Campbell says.

“But without this (expletive) guy, Brad Holmes,” he says handing General Manager Holmes the ball as they hug.

“I love you, man,” Campbell says. “Great job.”

An emotional Holmes, holding the football, expressed his love for the team, emphasizing their journey through darkness to this victorious moment.

“I absolutely love every single person in this room, man,” Holmes says, choked up with emotion while holding the football. “We were intentional on being about grit alright and earning it. … We went through darkness and it shaped us, alright. It shaped us for this moment.”

“Thank you. Appreciate it. Especially this guy here,” Holmes continues pointing the football he was just handed straight at Campbell.

Game Ball #2 Goes To Jared Goff

The second game ball was presented to quarterback Jared Goff, with Campbell affirming, “You're good enough for Detroit, Jared Goff.”

Goff, humbly accepting the honor, rallied his teammates with words of appreciation and a reminder that this victory was just the beginning of their journey toward the Super Bowl.

“I love and appreciate you guys more than (expletive) know, I promise you that,” he says.

“This is just beginning, boys,” Goff says alluding to the road to the Super Bowl. “We have three more of these.”

Bottom Line: Looking Ahead to the Next Challenge

The Lions are now set to host the winner of the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles in another home game at Ford Field. The locker room celebration, captured in the video, is a testament to the Lions' resilience, unity, and the strong bond between the players and coaching staff. As they prepare for their next game, the Lions carry the momentum and spirit of this win, ready to face their next challenge in the playoffs.