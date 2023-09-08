Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker leaves locker room in walking boot following win over Chiefs

Amidst the jubilant celebrations and smiles in the Detroit Lions locker room following their thrilling victory, a shadow of concern cast itself over the team's starting left tackle, Taylor Decker. As the players reveled in their triumph, Decker exited the locker room wearing a walking boot, raising questions about the severity of his potential injury.

Taylor Decker Injured: Why it Matters

Decker holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured Lions player, having been drafted by the team in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has grappled with injuries, missing eight games in 2017 and another eight in 2021.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Decker's condition, the Lions' offensive line deserves accolades for their stellar performance in protecting quarterback Jared Goff during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The unit allowed only one sack and played a pivotal role in the Lions' impressive 118 rushing yards.

While the Detroit Lions celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, concerns about Taylor Decker's condition linger. His importance to the team cannot be overstated, making his potential absence a cause for concern. With that being said, we don't want to jump to any conclusions until we get the official word on Decker's injury from head coach, Dan Campbell