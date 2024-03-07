Report: Detroit Lions to apply RFA tender to Brock Wright

The Detroit Lions are set to secure a vital component of their offensive lineup by applying the restricted free agent (RFA) tender to tight end Brock Wright, as reported by Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald. This strategic decision places a one-year, $2.985 million tender on Wright for the 2024 season, offering him the option to stay with the team under this contract. Additionally, Wright has the ability to explore free agency, and the Lions have the right to match any offers from other teams.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Lions and Brock Wright

Last season, Wright’s role primarily as TE2 behind LaPorta, and his significant contributions as a blocker in both the run and pass game, underscored his value in enhancing the Lions’ rushing attack, which ranked fifth in the NFL in total rushing yards for 2023.

The Big Picture: Strengthening the Foundation

The Lions’ decision to apply the RFA tender to Brock Wright emphasizes their commitment to maintaining a strong offensive foundation. By securing Wright, who has played a crucial role in the team’s rushing success, the Lions are not just retaining a key player but are also safeguarding the continuity and efficiency of their offensive playbook. This move reflects a broader strategy of investing in proven talent to bolster the team’s competitiveness, particularly in the rushing department, where Wright’s blocking skills have been indispensable.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Brock Wright receives RFA tender from the Detroit Lions for one year at $2.985 million. Wright has the option to explore free agency, with the Lions having the right to match any external offers. His pivotal role as a blocker contributed significantly to the Lions’ top-five NFL rushing performance last season.

The Bottom Line – A Calculated Retention

The Detroit Lions’ application of the RFA tender to Brock Wright represents a calculated effort to preserve the team’s offensive dynamics while also allowing for flexibility in team-building strategies ahead of the 2024 season. Wright’s contribution as a blocker has been a linchpin in the Lions’ rushing achievements, making his retention a priority. This move, indicative of the team’s strategic foresight, ensures that the Lions’ offense remains robust and ready to build on its previous successes. As the team looks forward, the decision to secure Wright’s talents through the RFA tender could prove instrumental in the Lions’ pursuit of excellence on the field, illustrating a commitment to both player and team development.