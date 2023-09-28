Detroit Lions make decision on David Montgomery, Taylor Decker, and Emmanuel Moseley

In just over 12 hours, our Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Ever since Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons ended, Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been saying that he was optimistic that both Taylor Decker and David Montgomery would return from their injuries to play against the Packers. Well, according to a report that has surfaced, that is not expected to be the case.

Bad News For Detroit Lions

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Montgomery and Decker aren't expected to play, but CB Emmanuel Moseley will make his debut.

Why it Matters

The Lions have been without Decker for the last two weeks, and the hope was that he was going to return for the Lions matchup against the Packers. With Decker being out, Penei Sewell has been forced to slide over to left tackle. Detroit is dealing with multiple injuries on their offensive line, so if Pelissero's report turns out to be accurate, it spells bad news for the Lions.

Montgomery, who was injured during the Lions Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was also expected to return against the Packers. Prior to getting injured, he was one of the Lions' most important offensive weapons.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Next Man Up… Again

