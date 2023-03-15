Detroit Lions make decision on DE Charles Harris

Detroit Lions edge rusher Charles Harris who was considered a potential cap casualty, has agreed to a renegotiated contract with the team, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates. The new contract will save the team $2.82 million in cap space for 2023 and all but ensure that Harris remains with the team for the 2023 campaign. While the exact details of the contract have not been released, the renegotiation of the deal means that the Lions will likely gain cap space.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Charles Harris

Harris had a breakout season in 2021 with a career-high 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, leading to a two-year, $14 million deal from the Lions. However, injuries limited Harris to only six games in 2022. Despite this setback, it appears that he figures prominently into the team's plans at the edge position in 2023, likely rotating with Aidan Hutchinson. Harris is also a leader in the locker room, providing valuable experience and guidance for the team.

Bottom Line – Harris Stays Put

In conclusion, the Detroit Lions have secured a valuable player in Charles Harris for the upcoming season with a renegotiated contract that saves the team significant cap space. While details of the contract have not been released, the renegotiation suggests that the Lions are committed to building a competitive team while being mindful of their budget. With Harris expected to rotate with Aidan Hutchinson and provide leadership in the locker room, the Lions have made a smart move in keeping a key