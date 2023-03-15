Video of Jamaal Williams’ last act in a Lions uniform goes viral following breaking news

On Tuesday night, some shocking breaking news surfaced regarding our Detroit Lions. That news, in case you have not heard by now, is that the Lions are reportedly signing former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery to a 3-year, $18 million deal. With Montgomery coming to the Motor City, the assumption is that Jamaal Williams will not be re-signed. During his two years in Detroit, Williams quickly became a team leader and fan-favorite, and he will certainly be missed. Following the breaking news, a video of his last act in a Lions uniform went viral.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions are reportedly signing former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery to a 3-year, $18 million deal.

The arrival of Montgomery has led to the assumption that Jamaal Williams will not be re-signed by the Lions.

Jamaal Williams was a team leader and fan-favorite during his two-year stint with the Lions and his last act in a Lions uniform went viral following the breaking news.

Video of Jamaal Williams' last act in a Lions uniform goes viral

Williams' last game with the Lions, assuming a shocking development does not happen, was in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. During that game, Williams broke Barry Sanders' franchise TD record as he scored his 17th TD of the season during the big win. Following that game, Williams participated in what could be the most-epic post game interview in Lions' history. Following last night's news, that video started going viral for a second time. Check it out.