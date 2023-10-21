Detroit Lions make decision on Josh Paschal as they announce flurry of roster moves

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-1 on the season when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. Just moments ago, the Lions announced a flurry of roster moves, including making a decision on EDGE Josh Paschal.

What Moves did the Detroit Lions Announce?

As you can see below, the Lions just announced that they have activated EDGE Josh Paschal from the Reserve/Injured list. In addition, they made the following moves:

Released: Darrell Daniels

Elevated from Practice Squad to Active/Inactive list: Mohamed Ibrahim and Devin Ozigbo

Why it Matters

This is great news for Paschal and the Lions, as he has been on the injured/reserve list all season long. If he is able to come in and be productive, it would be a nice boost for the Lions defensive line.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Paschal is Back!

The Detroit Lions have made important roster moves, including activating Josh Paschal, which could enhance the team's defensive capabilities. Paschal's return is eagerly awaited, and his performance could be a valuable asset as the Lions strive for a 6-1 season record.