According to a report from Eric Woodyard of ESPN, the Detroit Lions have released offensive guard, Logan Stenberg. Heading into training camp, Stenberg was right smack on the roster bubble, and he clearly has not shown enough in practice to warrant a spot on the Lions roster. My best guess is that this move was made to free up a spot for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is reportedly signing with the team.

Logan Stenberg struggled during his time with the Detroit Lions

Stenberg, who was originally selected by former Lions GM Bob Quinn in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has never become more than a developmental player. In fact, when he has gotten an opportunity to play, he has been awful. According to Pro Football Focus, in his only four starts with the Lions, Stenberg had an abysmal 15.0 pass-blocking rate (39.3 overall), as he allowed a whopping 12 quarterback pressures.

Logan Stenberg Detroit Lions" class="wp-image-422431" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-10-at-10.10.36-AM.png 1262w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Screenshot-2023-08-10-at-10.10.36-AM-860x222.png 860w" sizes="(max-width: 1262px) 100vw, 1262px" title="Detroit Lions make decision on Logan Stenberg Lions News Reports">

Key Points

Stenberg was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft

He has struggled mightily during his three seasons in Detroit

According to a report from ESPN, the Lions have decided to release Stenberg

Bottom Line: Not Able To Cash In

When the Lions selected Logan Stenberg back in 2020, the hope was that he would eventually develop into a starter. Unfortunately, despite being given the opportunity to prove his worth, Stenberg was unable to cash in, and now he has been released. With that being said, we certainly wish Logan the best of luck, and we hope he catches on and does great things with another team.