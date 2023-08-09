Teddy Bridgewater contract details with Detroit Lions revealed

The Detroit Lions are making headlines again, this time with the acquisition of Teddy Bridgewater. Although not officially inked, inside sources like ESPN’s Adam Schefter have already given us a sneak peek into the deal's specifics. According to Schefter, Bridgewater's contract can scale up to a cool $5 million, with a guaranteed sum of $2.5 million. This value-for-money agreement ensures the Lions get a seasoned backup, whose credentials as a trustworthy quarterback are solidified in the NFL community.

Teddy Bridgewater: More Than Your Average Backup QB

Teddy Bridgewater's association with Lions' head coach, Dan Campbell, during their time in New Orleans, indicates that this move was more strategic than opportunistic. Campbell sings praises of the quarterback, emphasizing not just Bridgewater's skill on the field but also his exemplary leadership qualities. He reminisced about Bridgewater's commitment in New Orleans, where he would work overtime with young receivers, ensuring the team's plans were well-communicated and understood. These qualities made him not just an exceptional player but also an invaluable teammate.

“When you’re with somebody for two years, you get a really good feel of what they’re capable of and the way they’re wired, the way he thinks, and so I’ve seen him work,” Campbell said Tuesday before the Detroit Lions' first of two joint practices with the New York Giants. “I’ve seen him run the offense, I’ve seen him in critical moments, I’ve seen him develop young talent, young receivers. We lost Brees, he goes 5-0.“

“He just, he went in there and he kept the ship afloat and just kept the heading right where we needed it and that means a lot to me, and that’s all we need. And so to me, that’s one of the reasons I wanted him here.”

Key Points:

Bridgewater's contract is estimated to be worth up to $5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed.

The quarterback has showcased his reliability consistently since leaving the Vikings in 2018.

Lions' coach Dan Campbell shares a positive history with Bridgewater from their time in New Orleans.

Bridgewater is recognized for his leadership qualities, often guiding young players and ensuring team coordination.

Bottom Line – Lions Lock In a Leader

While the buzz is all about numbers and contracts, the real win for the Lions is in securing a quarterback like Bridgewater – a player whose value extends beyond just his skills with the ball. For Detroit, this move is not just about strengthening the roster but also about fostering an environment of growth, learning, and leadership.