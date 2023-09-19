Detroit Lions make decision on RB Zonovan Knight

In a strategic move, the Detroit Lions have elevated running back Zonovan Knight to their active roster. This decision follows an injury setback to the Lions' starting running back, David Montgomery, who suffered a thigh bruise during the recent clash against the Seattle Seahawks. With only Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds currently active in the backfield, this elevation of Knight from the practice squad aims to provide the Lions with much-needed depth.

Knight's Journey and the Lions' Strategy

Zonovan Knight, who made his rookie debut last season with the New York Jets, brings a level of experience to the Lions' running game. In limited appearances, Knight showcased his ability, carrying the ball 85 times for 300 yards and notching a touchdown across seven games. With David Montgomery's injury sidelining him for an unspecified period, the Lions are expected to utilize rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in an expanded role as the primary running back. Gibbs, in his first two games, has demonstrated promise, rushing 14 times for 59 yards and contributing nine receptions for 57 yards. Craig Reynolds, who stepped in after Montgomery's injury against the Seahawks, rushed three times for seven yards.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions have added running back Zonovan ‘Bam' Knight to their active roster. This roster move aims to address the running back depth following David Montgomery's thigh injury. Knight, a former New York Jets player, brings experience to the Lions' running game, and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to take on an expanded role.

Bottom Line – Adding Depth with Knight

The Detroit Lions' move to sign Zonovan Knight signifies a proactive approach to navigating challenges in the running back department. While Montgomery's injury poses a hurdle, the presence of Knight and the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs offer hope for the Lions' ground game. As the season unfolds, the team's ability to adapt and make strategic roster decisions will play a pivotal role in their pursuit of success.