Detroit Lions make decision on veteran safety Tracy Walker

Detroit Lions make decision on safety Tracy Walker, who has spent six years with the organization.

With the NFL offseason in full swing, every general manager is actively making decisions about the composition of their team for the upcoming year. In the case of the Detroit Lions, general manager Brad Holmes has made the decision not to retain safety Tracy Walker III, who is being released after six seasons with the franchise.

Tracy Walker's time with the Lions is over

Walker was a 3rd round draft selection of the Lions in the 2018 Draft out of Louisiana and enjoyed a productive first four years with the organization. However, his 2022 season ended prematurely after suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He entered this most recent season 4th on the team depth chart at the safety position.

The Lions have cut Walker, making him a free-agent

It was announced that Walker will not be back with the Lions next season, which will create $5.5 million in cap space for Holmes to work with.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: The #Lions have released veteran safety Tracy Walker after six seasons. pic.twitter.com/EJCObnigPZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2024

Walker himself reacted to the news with a touching message to Lions fans:

“Detroit I want to thank you for welcoming me in as rookie and accepting me as family,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The future is bright and TIME (sic) is coming harder than ever for Year7 (sic).”

Bottom Line: Best of luck to Walker

The dynamic of professional sports often leads to the unfortunate reality that beloved athletes cannot always remain with their teams, as evidenced by the recent case of Tracy Walker.

During his tenure here in the Motor City, Walker exemplified professionalism and dedication. We extend our best wishes to him in his future endeavors, wherever his career may lead.