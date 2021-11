According to the Detroit Lions they have made a pair of roster moves in advance of their Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.

Here are the moves:

-Elevated G Parker Ehinger to the active/inactive list

-Placed CB A.J. Parker on reserve/injured

