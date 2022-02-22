Detroit Lions may have just dodged major bullet for 2022

Say what you want about the Detroit Lions roster but most would agree that they have quite a few young, up-and-coming coaches to lead them into the future.

One of those up and comers, Aubrey Pleasant, recently interviewed for the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator position but it sounds like the Lions may have dodged a bullet as the Saints are reportedly notifying external candidates that they are no longer in the running.

Though it is just a matter of time before Pleasant lands a DC gig, it would be a big win for the Lions if he sticks around for the 2022 season.