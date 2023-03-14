Detroit Lions meet with Chandler Zavala

The 2023 NFL free-agency tampering period is well underway, as the Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to contracts with multiple players on Day 1. But the Lions are not only focused on free agency, they are also thinking about the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he will leave no stone unturned, and according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team reportedly met with OL Chandler Zavala out of North Carolina State.

Chandler Zavala Scouting Report

Zavala has the ability to move defenders at the line of scrimmage, agility and speed to block at the second level, good awareness and understanding of angles, good leverage despite a taller frame, and consistency in keeping his feet sliding while maintaining power. However, there he also has some weaknesses, including a lack of a mean streak at times, struggles to stay engaged on the second level, and sloppy hand placement that can cost him power. Additionally, he may struggle against speed-to-power pass rushers early in his career. Overall, it seems like he has a lot of potential and some areas to improve upon, particularly in terms of technique and consistency.