Detroit Lions miss out on fan-favorite free agent target

It seems like just about everybody who roots for the Detroit Lions was hoping that the team would sign free agent S Marcus Williams for the 2022 season, and beyond.

Well, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams will not sign with the Lions as he has agreed to a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Nation, with Williams off the market, which direction should the Lions go?

