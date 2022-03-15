Detroit Lions miss out on fan-favorite free agent target

It seems like just about everybody who roots for the Detroit Lions was hoping that the team would sign free agent S Marcus Williams for the 2022 season, and beyond.
Well, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams will not sign with the Lions as he has agreed to a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Nation, with Williams off the market, which direction should the Lions go?
Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022
