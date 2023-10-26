Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report: Initial Report Includes 7 Players

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football Injury Report

This coming Monday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. With a win, the Lions would move to 6-2 on the season, which would be a great spot to be heading into their bye week. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for the week, and as you can see below, they are still dealing with some issues.

Who is on the Initial Injury Report?

Here is the Lions' first injury report for their Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.